Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Sells $280,928.52 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $87,710.04.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 384,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,204,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

