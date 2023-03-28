Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Purchases $42,000.00 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 75,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,581. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Featured Stories

