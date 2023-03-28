Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Purchases $42,000.00 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 75,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,581. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.