Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 17th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

