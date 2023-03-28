SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 83396179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

