S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 46.9% in March

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&W Seed

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 411,768 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 52,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Recommended Stories

