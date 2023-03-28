Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Swiss Life Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of SZLMY stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $33.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
About Swiss Life
Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.
