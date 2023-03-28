T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 90,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,064. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About T2 Biosystems

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.