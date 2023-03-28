Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Table Trac Trading Down 1.1 %
TBTC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.
About Table Trac
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Table Trac (TBTC)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.