Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Table Trac Trading Down 1.1 %

TBTC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

