Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

