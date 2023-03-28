Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $159.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

