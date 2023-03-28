Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 646,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,788. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $123.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 250,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

