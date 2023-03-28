Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TRGP opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

