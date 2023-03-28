Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $160.59. The stock had a trading volume of 429,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

