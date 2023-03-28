Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Target by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

