TCP Asset Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Clorox by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,424. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

