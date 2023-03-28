TCP Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $309,689,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,695,000 after purchasing an additional 893,091 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 410,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,214. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

