TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $1.72 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.68 price objective (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.91.

TCRR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

