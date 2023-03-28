TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $1.72 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.68 price objective (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.91.
TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance
TCRR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.88.
Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.