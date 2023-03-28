TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:TSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 14,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $196,867.20. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 474,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

