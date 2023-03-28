Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.0 days.

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of Tecsys stock remained flat at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. Tecsys has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Tecsys Company Profile

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

