Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Terra has a market cap of $313.62 million and $36.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 242,377,218 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

