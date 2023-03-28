TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0214 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $209.38 million and $8.68 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017875 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,243,658 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,924,788 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

