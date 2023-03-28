Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,721 shares of company stock worth $7,754,792 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.58. The company had a trading volume of 51,287,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,928,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.70 and a 200 day moving average of $192.87. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

