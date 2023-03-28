Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 110.8% in March

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
TCBIO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.05.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
