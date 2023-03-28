Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 110.8% in March

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBIO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

