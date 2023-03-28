Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.10.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

