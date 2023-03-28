Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 2.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Texas Roadhouse worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $775,271. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.74. 78,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $108.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

