The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.