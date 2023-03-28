The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Increased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 4,684,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,759,877. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

