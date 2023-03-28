The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CFO Sells $1,475,296.16 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.