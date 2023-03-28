The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLPO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 23,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,253. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

