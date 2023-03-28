The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Real Good Food Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,764. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $82,178.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 810,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,150.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $82,178.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 810,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,150.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,224 shares of company stock worth $503,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Real Good Food by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Real Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.