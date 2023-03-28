The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $280.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SWGAY stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.