The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $280.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

SWGAY stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

