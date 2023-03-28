The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWGAY. Barclays downgraded The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.50.

SWGAY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,947. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

