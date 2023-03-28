The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $326,460.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,060.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Toro Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.