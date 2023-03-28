The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 230.5% in March

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, a growth of 230.5% from the February 28th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

