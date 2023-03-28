Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $386.78 Million

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $386.78 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00030076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003662 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00202735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,925.25 or 1.00052670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03868425 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $26,642,593.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

