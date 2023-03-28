Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 6,910,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,800,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tilray by 5,982.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

