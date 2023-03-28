Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TYCMY opened at C$36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.68. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$27.19 and a 52-week high of C$38.47.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
