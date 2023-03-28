Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYCMY opened at C$36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.68. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$27.19 and a 52-week high of C$38.47.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.