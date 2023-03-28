Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Down 67.4% in March

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tio Tech A Trading Up 0.1 %

Tio Tech A stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,139. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 1,499,784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tio Tech A by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tio Tech A by 178.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 310,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.