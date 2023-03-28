Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS TKGSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 13,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKGSY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.