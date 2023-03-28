Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS TKGSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 13,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.22.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.
