tomiNet 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.12 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $109.24 million and $8.12 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00008642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.25884146 USD and is down -17.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,149,867.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

