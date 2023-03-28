Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.84 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Torah Network token can now be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00024208 BTC on major exchanges. Torah Network has a market cap of $43.84 million and $151,491.78 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Torah Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.60492762 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $89,352.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

