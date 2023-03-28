Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 1,446,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 32,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,714. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TORXF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

