Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NYSE:CURV opened at $3.23 on Friday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.08 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

