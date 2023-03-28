TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Update

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TPIC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

TPI Composites Trading Up 0.7 %

TPIC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 87,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.82. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

