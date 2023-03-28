Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,756 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 241% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,626 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

DPST opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

