Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,325 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

