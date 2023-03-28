Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

