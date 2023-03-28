Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

