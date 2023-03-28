Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

