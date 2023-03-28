Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.09. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

